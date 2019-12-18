Media player
How one borough helps London's rough sleepers
The streets of Westminster have some of the highest number of rough sleepers in the UK.
But, the borough council's outreach team is out every night of the year finding those people and offering them support to get them off the street, hopefully for good
BBC London spent the evening with Robert White, who leads Westminster's outreach team.
18 Dec 2019
