Capturing London's Christmas from the rooftops
James Burns has dedicated his career in photography to reflecting the city of London back to itself.
He has captured views from across the capital's rooftops.
Now, he wants his photos to show people the beauty of the city at Christmas time.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
24 Dec 2019
