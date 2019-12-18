Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trapstar: How a west London clothing brand went global
In 2008, three school friends from west London started making their own T-shirts and selling them at Portobello Market.
Now Trapstar is a global fashion brand, worn by stars like Rhianna, Jay-Z and Stormzy.
Trapstar takes its name from Trap music, a subgenre of rap that originated in the southern United States
The label was founded by Mikey, Lee and Will who, despite their success, are trying to maintain a degree of anonymity.
18 Dec 2019
