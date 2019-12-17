Video

YouTuber LadBaby is leading the race for this year's UK Christmas number one single with only days left to go, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last year LadBaby secured the seasonal chart-topper with We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls.

He has now returned with I Love Sausage Rolls, a similarly savoury rendition of the Joan Jett hit I Love Rock & Roll.

Money raised from downloads goes to the Trussell Trust food bank charity.