Putney MP Fleur Anderson's first day in Parliament
New MPs have gone into the House of Commons for the first time since last week's general election.
Fleur Anderson won Putney for Labour, a seat previously held by the Conservatives.
BBC London followed her as she headed to Parliament to start her new job.
16 Dec 2019
Share
