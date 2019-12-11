Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ickenham sex attack suspect captured on station CCTV
Police investigating a sex attack on a boy have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.
The primary school pupil was targeted in his family's home in Ickenham, west London, on 22 November.
The suspect is thought to have got into the boy's room after he entered the flat through an unsecure door.
The Met has appealed for help to identify a man who was filmed on CCTV exiting Ruislip Gardens station at about 23:30 GMT.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50745651/ickenham-sex-attack-suspect-captured-on-station-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window