Sex attack suspect captured on station CCTV

Police investigating a sex attack on a boy have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

The primary school pupil was targeted in his family's home in Ickenham, west London, on 22 November.

The suspect is thought to have got into the boy's room after he entered the flat through an unsecure door.

The Met has appealed for help to identify a man who was filmed on CCTV exiting Ruislip Gardens station at about 23:30 GMT.