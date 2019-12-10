The General Election and social media: How do they work together?
General election 2019: How voters are being targeted

Social media has had "a profound impact" on the general election 2019 both for good and bad.

But as we come to the end of the election it's important to reflect on just how advertisers can target voters and the influence that may have on our final decisions.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 10 Dec 2019
