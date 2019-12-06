Media player
Footage of Joseph McCann being arrested up a tree in Cheshire
Footage released by the Met Police has shown the moment serial rapist Joseph McCann was arrested by officers in a tree.
It followed a two-month manhunt for the 34-year-old after he carried out a series of sex attacks on 11 victims - including children.
06 Dec 2019
