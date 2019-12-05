'What have we done to Norway to upset them?'

Video

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square has been branded a turkey over its "droopy" foliage and "thin" appearance.

Since 1947, Norway has sent a spruce every year that is installed in the centre of the central London square.

But some have been unimpressed by the 2019 offering, commenting on the festive favourite's "drab" and "sad" look.

And one Norwegian tourist said: "We have better trees in Norway."

Westminster Council brushed off criticism, saying the 69ft (21m) tree was "a generous gift from the people of Oslo to London".