Video

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a hotel in west London which has forced dozens of guests and staff to be evacuated.

Crews from several fire stations were called to the Travelodge on the High Street, Brentford, at 02:52 GMT.

The fire started in the "bin room" of the ground floor of the hotel and had already spread to the five other floors by the time firefighters arrived.

London Fire Brigade said there are no reported injuries.

Read more: Dozens evacuated from London Travelodge fire