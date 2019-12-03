GE19: How to solve London's housing crisis?
The lack of affordable housing and the cost of renting are among the biggest issues which Londoners face.

All the main political parties have promised to tackle the issue in their election manifestos.

But charities and housing trusts say they could be doing more, such as building affordable homes with prices linked to average wages and providing more help for people to be able to rent and buy.

