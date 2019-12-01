Video

Reverend Chris Lee has become an internet sensation as a result of his 60-second sermons on Twitter and Instagram.

The vicar, likened to the 'Hot Priest' from the BBC comedy Fleabag, posts videos to try and bring the Gospel to younger people.

The sermons have led to an expansion of his White City congregation in west London and have earned him more social followers than the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Video journalist: David Faye