Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SPAC Nation: London church group 'urged me to commit fraud'
Members of London church group SPAC Nation were encouraged to commit fraud and financially exploited by pastors who signed them up as a guarantors for loans, it is alleged.
The group has previously been lauded by police for diverting young people from gang culture, but ex-members tell a different story.
SPAC Nation's Leader, Tobi Adeboyega, said there has been no wrongdoing or mismanagement on his part.
But he said that if pastors have acted incorrectly, the church can only apologise and will hold those responsible.
- 'Josh' and 'Daniel' have been voiced by actors.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50594801/spac-nation-london-church-group-urged-me-to-commit-fraudRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window