Footage shows dramatic Joseph McCann police chase
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage shows dramatic Joseph McCann police chase

Footage of a high-speed chase between police officers and violent rapist Joseph McCann has been released by the Met.

McCann, 34, has been convicted of 37 offenses including rape, abduction and kidnap at the Old Bailey.

The manhunt, during April and May, involved hundreds of officers from five forces.

  • 06 Dec 2019