Homeless not voiceless: Voting from the streets
Stan Burridge is helping London's homeless register to vote.
When Mr Burridge was homeless in Westminster in the 1980s homeless people were denied a voice in the democratic process.
Today homeless people can register a temporary address or give a regular location like night shelter or park bench.
Most voters can sign up online, but people who are homeless or in temporary accommodation have to download, print and manually fill in a form.
To vote in the general election you must be registered to vote by 26 November.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
25 Nov 2019
