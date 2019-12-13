Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Clash: Pennie Smith on creating London Calling's cover
London photographer Pennie Smith took the famous image which became the front cover for London Calling by The Clash.
The photo of Paul Simonon smashing his bass was taken on stage at The Palladium in New York City on 20 September 1979.
When London Calling was released later that year the photo was hailed as one of punk's most iconic images, but the fact it was captured in the first place had a lot to do with luck.
Smith explained to BBC Radio London how the picture came about.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50503101/the-clash-pennie-smith-on-creating-london-calling-s-coverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window