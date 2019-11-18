Jodie Chesney killers arrest video released

Video

A video showing the arrest of two teenagers who murdered a 17-year-old girl in an east London park has been released by police.

Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back as she sat with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, and Arron Isaacs, 17, had been lying low at a home in Dagenham when officers arrived on the evening of 10 March.

In police body-worn video, Ong-a-Kwie can be seen clambering over a roof before crashing through a conservatory below.

When he was arrested the 19-year-old said: "What? Murder? I killed no-one."

Isaacs escaped through a window but was apprehended in the back garden with a rucksack containing a Rambo-style knife.

Ong-a-Kwie, of Romford, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years while Isaacs, of Barking, was detained for at least 18 years.