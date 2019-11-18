Media player
Election 2019: Former MPs open up about abuse
Teresa Pearce and James Brokenshire were London MPs before the general election was announced.
They talk about how abuse against politicians, both on and offline, has impacted them.
They hope that by addressing this issue, they can help bring about more support, so that new candidates do not fear getting into politics.
18 Nov 2019
