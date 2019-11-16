Urban Flames choir opens London jazz festival
Urban Flames: Young people's choir opens London's Jazz Festival

Based in Newham, the Urban Collective was set up to give talented young people opportunities in music.

The group of 22 singers opened London's Jazz Festival on Friday at the Royal Festival Hall with their own written composition, Rumours.

The choir aims to give disadvantaged young people a platform to grow their confidence through singing.

