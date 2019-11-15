Video

Richard House Children's Hospice was established in 2000 and at that time was London's only children's hospice for life-limited children.

Staff, doctors and volunteers make the hospice a place where families can make happy memories with their children, regardless of what condition they have.

While it is part-funded by the government and local authority, it's also received money from BBC Children in Need.

We've been back to see how the public's generosity is helping to improve the quality of these youngsters lives.