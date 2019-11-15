'Baptista was a loving boy'
Stratford stabbing: Family of stabbed boy speak of loss

The family of a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in east London have said he was a talented and loving boy.

Baptista Adjei, from North Woolwich, was killed on Stratford Broadway on his way home from school in October.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

