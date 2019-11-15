Media player
Stratford stabbing: Family of stabbed boy speak of loss
The family of a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in east London have said he was a talented and loving boy.
Baptista Adjei, from North Woolwich, was killed on Stratford Broadway on his way home from school in October.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.
15 Nov 2019
