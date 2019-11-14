Alfie Lamb: Crushed to death 'for crying'

Video

Three-year-old Alfie Lamb was fatally crushed by a car seat pushed back by his mother's boyfriend who was angered by the boy's crying.

"Manipulative" Stephen Waterson, 26, inflicted irreversible brain injuries on Alfie in 2018.

Waterson initially denied manslaughter but changed his plea to guilty. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Alfie had been sat at his mother Adrian Hoare's feet in the rear footwell of the car at the time. She was jailed for child cruelty in May.