CCTV footage of a man accused of being a serial rapist at a petrol station with one of his alleged victims has been shown to a jury.
Joseph McCann, 34, is accused of 37 offences against 11 women and children, aged between 11 and 71, over two-week period.
The Old Bailey was told the victim of the first attack, on 21 April, was driven around after being abducted and raped at knifepoint.
Mr McCann, of Harrow, north London, denies all the charges against him.
13 Nov 2019
