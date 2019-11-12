Go Kids Go ! provides Wheelchair skills training.
Video

Children in Need: The charity helping young wheelchair users

The charity Go Kids Go provides young people with free wheelchair skills training to allow them to become more independent.

The charity helped wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan who says he owes them everything.

It is partly funded by Children in Need.

