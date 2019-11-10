Could you do your smear test from home?

Video

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed a home smear DIY kit for cervical cancer tests.

The kit allows women to take a vaginal swab or urine sample at home and send it into a lab, where it will be tested for chemical changes.

The NHS aims to get around 80% of women tested, but last year only 70% of people attended their cervical cancer smear tests last year.

If successful the kits will be available in three years time.