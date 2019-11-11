Video

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has photographed more than 75,000 Year 3 children across London's schools for his latest exhibition.

The project aims to be a visual snapshot of people in the city and was inspired after the Turner Prize-winning artist looked at his own 1977 class photo.

The photos are also being showcased on billboards by roads, railways and train stations across the capital.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday until 3 May 2020.