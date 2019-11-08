Media player
'I think I inherited loneliness from my mum'
Angel Kissi believes she may have inherited her loneliness from her mother - an experience they have tried to combat together.
Her loneliness caused her to give up her studies at Goldsmiths University in London and forced her to move back to where she grew up in Lincolnshire.
There have been a number of studies that indicate loneliness could be hereditary and may run in families.
Producer: Nichola Carroll
Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly
08 Nov 2019
