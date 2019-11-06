Media player
Aims to make London's Savile Row more diverse
Andrew Ramroop OBE said when he joined Savile Row in 1974 he was told "to work in the back" because, he said, he was not white.
Now a master tailor at Maurice Sedwell, he hopes to inspire a younger and more diverse workforce through the Savile Row Academy, which he set up in 2008.
06 Nov 2019
