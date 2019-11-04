Hundreds of minicabs could be 'working illegally'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds of London minicabs could be 'working illegally'
Hundreds of London minicab drivers may be working fraudulently after buying qualifications, the BBC has found.
Drivers must sit exams to get a licence. But a BBC undercover investigation has exposed colleges cheating the required tests.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50287343/hundreds-of-london-minicabs-could-be-working-illegallyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window