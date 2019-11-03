Musician's shock as lost £250,000 violin returned

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Musician Stephen Morris' shock as lost £250,000 violin returned
A 310-year-old violin worth £250,000 that was left on a train in south London has been returned to its owner.
After secret negotiations, musician Stephen Morris got it back in a supermarket car park in Beckenham with plain-clothes police officers in attendance.
The man who had the violin said he had made a mistake and apologised.
Mr Morris told BBC News of his shock at getting back his instrument and even played a little tune.
Read more: Musician reunited with £250,000 violin in car park
-
03 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50280238/musician-stephen-morris-shock-as-lost-250000-violin-returnedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window