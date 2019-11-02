Video

This year Ronnie Scott's celebrates its 60th anniversary, making it one of the oldest jazz clubs in the world.

When Scott, a jazz saxophonist set up the venue, he had no idea how legendary it would become.

Since 1959 the club has featured iconic names in jazz like Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie and modern greats like Gregory Porter.

A special event was held at the Royal Albert Hall to mark the occasion.