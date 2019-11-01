Media player
Karanbir Cheema: 'Nobody knew what they were doing'
Karanbir Cheema was 13 years old in June 2017 when cheese was thrown at him in school. He had a severe allergic reaction and he died 10 days later.
His mother Rina Cheema is campaigning to increase allergy awareness in schools.
