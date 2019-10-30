Video

Survivors have told the BBC what they want to see in the report of the first phase of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

It has already emerged London Fire Brigade (LFB) has been condemned for "serious shortcomings" and systemic failures in its response to the fire in the report.

The inquiry is looking at what happened on the night that 72 people died in the tower block fire on 14 June 2017.

The council, the tower's tenant management organisation, the police and the fire service were all questioned during the first phase.

The second phase will focus on wider circumstances of the fire, including the design of the building.