NCP failing to deliver for disabled drivers
Does London have enough disabled car park spaces?

Having accessible car parking spaces available through the blue badge scheme is crucial for the day-to-day lives of disabled drivers.

But the BBC Inside Out programme has discovered one of the largest car parking firms in London is failing to provide the numbers of accessible bays recommended by government guidelines.

The operator, NCP, says it takes the issue of disabled parking seriously and is looking into it.

  • 28 Oct 2019
