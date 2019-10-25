Media player
St Paul's Cathedral remembers 80 years since outbreak of WW2
St Paul's Cathedral is commemorating 80 years since the outbreak of World War Two by lighting up its façade with images and poetry.
The verses were written by local schools and community groups who were aided by London poet Keith Jarrett.
The display tells the story of The Watch, the people who risked their lives to protect the central London cathedral from damage during the Blitz.
25 Oct 2019
