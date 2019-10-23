Catching Britain's 'most wanted' man

Media player
Josh Hanson murder: How Britain's 'most wanted' man was caught
Shane O'Brien was one of Britain's most wanted criminals.
The 31-year-old stabbed Josh Hanson to death in a bar in Hillingdon, west London, in October 2015 then went on the run for three-and-a-half years.
He was on Interpol and Europol's "most wanted" lists before he was extradited from Romania earlier this year.
He was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on 1 October and is due to be sentenced for the killing.
Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh explains how he managed to track him down.
Video by Jamie Moreland
23 Oct 2019
