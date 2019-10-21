Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ballet dancer Henry Danton, 100, finally gets his medal
Henry Danton has been dancing since his teens and performed for the Royal Ballet in the 1940s.
And even now at the age of 100, he's still working as a teacher five days a week.
But there is something that has been long overdue, a medal that he was due to receive during World War Two but didn’t because of a metal shortage.
Henry recently received the Genée competition medal he was due to receive back in 1942 and was thrilled to get it after so many years.
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50097644/ballet-dancer-henry-danton-100-finally-gets-his-medalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window