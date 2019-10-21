100-year-old ballet dancer
Ballet dancer Henry Danton, 100, finally gets his medal

Henry Danton has been dancing since his teens and performed for the Royal Ballet in the 1940s.

And even now at the age of 100, he's still working as a teacher five days a week.

But there is something that has been long overdue, a medal that he was due to receive during World War Two but didn’t because of a metal shortage.

Henry recently received the Genée competition medal he was due to receive back in 1942 and was thrilled to get it after so many years.

