Henry Danton has been dancing since his teens and performed for the Royal Ballet in the 1940s.

And even now at the age of 100, he's still working as a teacher five days a week.

But there is something that has been long overdue, a medal that he was due to receive during World War Two but didn’t because of a metal shortage.

Henry recently received the Genée competition medal he was due to receive back in 1942 and was thrilled to get it after so many years.