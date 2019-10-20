Media player
Mr London Meow: The therapy cat visiting hospitals
Mr London Meow is a therapy cat who goes into some of London's hospitals to offer therapeutic care to patients.
At the Royal London in Whitechapel he is loved not just by the patients, but by the staff as well.
20 Oct 2019
