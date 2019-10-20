Mr London Meow: therapy cat
Video

Mr London Meow is a therapy cat who goes into some of London's hospitals to offer therapeutic care to patients.

At the Royal London in Whitechapel he is loved not just by the patients, but by the staff as well.

