Swapping gang life for walking boots
A Londoner who was a former victim of gun crime says taking up walking as a hobby helped him escape a life of gang violence.
Dwayne Fields believes it helped turn his life around and hopes sharing his experiences with young people might help them too.
18 Oct 2019
