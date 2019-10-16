Media player
Young, black and off to study at the University of Oxford
Oxford and Cambridge universities have been criticised for the lack of students from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.
Both institutions are now admitting more non-white students.
Oxford has this year reported a record proportion of students from ethnic minorities, but black students form a small minority.
Skai Campbell, from south-east London, recently got into Oxford to study biology.
We followed him as he packed up his belongings and made the journey to Oxford for the start of his four-year course.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
16 Oct 2019
