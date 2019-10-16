Video

Oxford and Cambridge universities have been criticised for the lack of students from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Both institutions are now admitting more non-white students.

Oxford has this year reported a record proportion of students from ethnic minorities, but black students form a small minority.

Skai Campbell, from south-east London, recently got into Oxford to study biology.

We followed him as he packed up his belongings and made the journey to Oxford for the start of his four-year course.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp