Why policing Extinction Rebellion protests is 'extremely complex'
The Met Police says it is a tough job trying to balance the right to protest with trying to keep London moving.
Extinction Rebellion has occupied parts of the capital for days and the Met Police has been explaining how it approached one of the demonstrations.
13 Oct 2019
