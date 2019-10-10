Meet the little people making a big difference
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London's River Lea children's clean up project

A new project has been set up to encourage volunteers to improve both the natural environment and increase community cohesion around London's Cody Dock.

It focuses on inviting young people to help clean up the River Lea while teaching them about the importance of caring for the planet and its wildlife.

As a result there has been a marked improvement to the water quality and the number of species living in the river.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 10 Oct 2019