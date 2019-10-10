Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's River Lea children's clean up project
A new project has been set up to encourage volunteers to improve both the natural environment and increase community cohesion around London's Cody Dock.
It focuses on inviting young people to help clean up the River Lea while teaching them about the importance of caring for the planet and its wildlife.
As a result there has been a marked improvement to the water quality and the number of species living in the river.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-50004063/london-s-river-lea-children-s-clean-up-projectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window