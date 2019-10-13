Media player
Washing out hate crime graffiti in London
'We don't tackle art, we tackle hate.'
Fahim, Sayeed, Maghir and Umar have been actively trying to clean up their community as part of a social action campaign supported by the Spotlight youth club.
Along with the rest of their friends they hope that cleaning hateful and offensive graffiti off the walls will inspire other young people to be proud of their community and help keep people safe.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
