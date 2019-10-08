Video

People have been warned to avoid an area in north London after a burst pipe flooded the road.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters are at the scene in Queen's Road, Finsbury Park.

There is low water pressure and no water in N1, N4, N5, N7 and N19, as a result and a number of schools have been forced to close.

Thames Water said specialist engineers were investigating the problem, and "they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible."