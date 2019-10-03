Protesters 'lose control of fake blood hose'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protesters 'lose control of fake blood hose'

Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion were trying to spray fake blood over the front of the Treasury using an old fire engine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Oct 2019