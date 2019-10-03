Media player
Tafida Raqeeb: 'Our beautiful daughter is not dying'
The parents of a brain-damaged girl will be allowed to take her abroad to continue her treatment, the High Court has ruled.
Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb has been on life support at the Royal London Hospital since suffering a traumatic brain injury in February.
Speaking outside the court, her mother Shelina Begum said the family hoped "she might make something of a recovery if she is given the time and the right treatment".
03 Oct 2019
