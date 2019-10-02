Wall of Shame: How the internet is catching fly-tippers
Video

Council shames fly-tippers with grime crime show

Barking and Dagenham Council has been shaming fly-tippers online by posting CCTV videos of offenders.

Since they begun posting the grime crime appeals, fly-tipping and littering has dropped by nearly a third in the borough. So far 28 people have been fined after being identified in the videos.

Some people have identified their neighbours and family as offenders.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 02 Oct 2019
