Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Council shames fly-tippers with grime crime show
Barking and Dagenham Council has been shaming fly-tippers online by posting CCTV videos of offenders.
Since they begun posting the grime crime appeals, fly-tipping and littering has dropped by nearly a third in the borough. So far 28 people have been fined after being identified in the videos.
Some people have identified their neighbours and family as offenders.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49895138/council-shames-fly-tippers-with-grime-crime-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window