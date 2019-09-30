Tube murder victim's family saw him die

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tashan Daniel's family saw him die after Tube stabbing
The family of a man stabbed to death on the London Underground have described how they arrived as medics tried to save his life.
Tashan Daniel, 20, was injured in an "unprovoked attack" at Hillingdon Tube station on Tuesday afternoon.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-49872522/tashan-daniel-s-family-saw-him-die-after-tube-stabbingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window