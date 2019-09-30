Tube murder victim's family saw him die
Tashan Daniel's family saw him die after Tube stabbing

The family of a man stabbed to death on the London Underground have described how they arrived as medics tried to save his life.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was injured in an "unprovoked attack" at Hillingdon Tube station on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 30 Sep 2019