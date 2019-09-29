Media player
England's Socca World Cup team grew up on estates
Thirteen men will be going to Greece to compete in the Socca World Cup.
The six-a-side tournament will take place on Crete between 12 and 20 October.
BBC London caught up with players in the capital before they headed off.
29 Sep 2019
