Meteor seen shooting across London sky
A meteor described as a "massive fireball" was seen shooting through dense rain clouds in London.
Footage posted by the UK Meteor Observation Network showed it passing over East Barnet at about 19:55 BST on Tuesday.
The organisation's network of cameras monitor the night sky and record any meteor activity.
People described seeing the meteor on social media and said it turned blue, yellow and green as it passed through the sky.
25 Sep 2019
